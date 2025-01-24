33.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Cheryl Carlin

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Cheryl Carlin
Cheryl Carlin

Cheryl Anne Carlin in her 76 th year, of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 17, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

Cheryl was born in Kitchener Ontario Canada to Alfred and Alice Hoch on October 17, 1949. She went to school in Kitchener Ontario and graduated from Niagara College Dental Assistant Program. She married Robert Carlin on July 31, 1981, in Caledonia Ontario. She worked as a Dental Assistant for many years and then moved on to work in a Pharmacy as the Store Front Manager before retiring in 2001. Cheryl volunteered as a teaching assistant, worked with several organizations in community development and then developed a passion working on mosaics.

Cheryl took up golf and enjoyed playing the game with friends in the Villages. She loved to travel and to get to know the cultures and the lifestyles of the different countries that she traveled to.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and eldest brother Alfred Hoch.

Cheryl is survived by Robert her spouse, daughter Kimberly (David Garrow), grandchildren Clara and Alex Garrow, sister Barbara (Hans Viergever), brother Douglas (Pam)Hoch, nieces Cory (Terry Bullen), Colette (Rick Taylor), Alicia (Darragh Hughes) and nephew Dru Viergever. Special Friends (sister of the Heart) Elizabeth Semperger and husband James Semperger.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday January 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, 32159.

Special Thanks to the Broward General Hospital AICU, CRU and Hospice staff. A very special thanks to Dr. S. Linder, Dr. S. Kumar and Chaplains Laura Evatt and Trisha Young.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No one obeys the speed limit in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that many of traffic problems in The Villages can be traced to the fact no one obeys the speed limit.

People in the north section of The Villages deserve safety, too

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that those living in the northern section of The Villages deserve safety, too.

Trump has condoned violence against police

A reader from Lady Lake argues that President Trump has condoned violence against police with his pardon of the Jan. 6 mob.

It’s unsafe to put cars and golf carts together on Morse Boulevard

A Villager who frequents Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 writes that he believes it’s unsafe to mingle cars and golf carts on the busy roadway.

I lost my father 10 years ago in crash on Morse Boulevard

A woman who lost her father 10 years ago in a crash on Morse Boulevard is calling for access on the controversial roadway. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos