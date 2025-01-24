Cheryl Carlin

Cheryl Anne Carlin in her 76 th year, of The Villages, Florida passed away on January 17, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

Cheryl was born in Kitchener Ontario Canada to Alfred and Alice Hoch on October 17, 1949. She went to school in Kitchener Ontario and graduated from Niagara College Dental Assistant Program. She married Robert Carlin on July 31, 1981, in Caledonia Ontario. She worked as a Dental Assistant for many years and then moved on to work in a Pharmacy as the Store Front Manager before retiring in 2001. Cheryl volunteered as a teaching assistant, worked with several organizations in community development and then developed a passion working on mosaics.

Cheryl took up golf and enjoyed playing the game with friends in the Villages. She loved to travel and to get to know the cultures and the lifestyles of the different countries that she traveled to.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and eldest brother Alfred Hoch.

Cheryl is survived by Robert her spouse, daughter Kimberly (David Garrow), grandchildren Clara and Alex Garrow, sister Barbara (Hans Viergever), brother Douglas (Pam)Hoch, nieces Cory (Terry Bullen), Colette (Rick Taylor), Alicia (Darragh Hughes) and nephew Dru Viergever. Special Friends (sister of the Heart) Elizabeth Semperger and husband James Semperger.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday January 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, 32159.

Special Thanks to the Broward General Hospital AICU, CRU and Hospice staff. A very special thanks to Dr. S. Linder, Dr. S. Kumar and Chaplains Laura Evatt and Trisha Young.