Mary Young

Mary Margaret Young of The Villages Florida and previously of Brooklyn N.Y., Passed peacefully on January 18, 2025. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 31, 1941 to Winifred and Charles Lanski.

Mary spent her life in service to God. To know Mary was to know God as her faith was palpable. God, Family and friends were the center of her universe. Mary was always active and was involved in many activities and clubs during her years at The Villages where she loved playing and mostly winning at bridge, mah-jong and golf. We as a family truly believe The Villages were designed with her in mind. It was her heaven on earth and she always felt it was her own little paradise.

Mary was an amazing mother, an extraordinary grandmother, a loyal and true friend, an optimist, a giver, a thrill seeker, a traveler, a strong woman of faith and the rock of our family. She will be greatly missed by every life she touched, and it was many! Mary was the beloved mother of Thomas (predeceased) Robert, Daniel (Kathy) Douglas (Glenel) and Brian (Jackie). Loving sister of Patricia Patterson, Charles (predeceased) and Gloria Lanski, Sr. Tommasina Lanski (predeceased) Joseph and Janice Lanski (both predeceased). Grandma to six adoring grandchildren, Shaun (Kate), Daniel, Amelia, Corinne, Bonnie and Jack. Loving and caring friend of Doreen Deignan and predeceased by her Bestie of many years Myrna McAnenany.

Mary is predeceased by Thomas Young (father of her children) as well as both of her parents, Winifred and Charles.

On behalf of Mary, her family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the hard working, caring and compassionate Doctors, Nurses and staff at Leesburg hospital who took such excellent care of her over the years. Their kindness, excellent care and the love she received will always be remembered.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass on Saturday January 25, 1:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood, FL.