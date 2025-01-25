50.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Phil Sutton can’t conceal his hate for President Trump

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

What a unique way to express your hate for President Trump and the 78 million people who voted for him! I’m alluding to Mr. Phil Sutton using an analogy to a cartoon writer! The Jan. 6 protesters have never been charged as insurrectionists. Pelosi admitted that she turned down President Trumps offer of 10,000 troops for the U.S. Capitol! Does it seem odd that the mayor and Pelosi refused help when Trump told them to go and protest peacefully? Also, isn’t it odd that the Democratic-appointed investigating committee destroyed everything concerning their findings! Especially since in was proven that the protest was contrived as a ploy to desecrate President Trump. I suggest you watch something other than fake news! Why did Biden give pardons to his family who were given money from the Biden crime enterprise who made money off countries that hate America?

Don Bull
Village of Amelia

 

