Lakeside Landings man accused of wielding butcher knife

A Lakeside Landings man is accused of wielding a butcher knife during a domestic disturbance at his home.

Wildwood police were called at about 7 p.m. Monday to a home on Julia Isles Avenue in the development in Oxford.

Robert Enos Wray, 67, and his husband were having dinner when Wray began demanding that his husband’s 73-year-old sister, who had been staying with them, depart their residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The report noted that the woman suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

She retreated to a bedroom. Wray began beating on the door, “screaming” that he wanted her to leave. He retrieved a butcher knife from the kitchen and began threatening his husband. The husband convinced Wray to put the knife back in a drawer. The husband was able to call law enforcement.

The first officer to arrive at the home, ordered Wray to release the woman, who was screaming for help. The officer forcibly removed Wray’s hands from the woman.

When backup officers arrived on the scene, they saw the husband and his sister running out of the home.

Wray would not comply with orders from police and was taken to the ground. Wray suffered a laceration above his eye. After he was taken into custody, Wray continued to defy commands from the officers.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a person over the age of 65 and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.