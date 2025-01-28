71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Lakeside Landings man accused of wielding butcher knife

By Staff Report
Comments

A Lakeside Landings man is accused of wielding a butcher knife during a domestic disturbance at his home.

Wildwood police were called at about 7 p.m. Monday to a home on Julia Isles Avenue in the development in Oxford.

Robert Enos Wray
Robert Enos Wray

Robert Enos Wray, 67, and his husband were having dinner when Wray began demanding that his husband’s 73-year-old sister, who had been staying with them, depart their residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The report noted that the woman suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

She retreated to a bedroom. Wray began beating on the door, “screaming” that he wanted her to leave. He retrieved a butcher knife from the kitchen and began threatening his husband. The husband convinced Wray to put the knife back in a drawer. The husband was able to call law enforcement.

The first officer to arrive at the home, ordered Wray to release the woman, who was screaming for help. The officer forcibly removed Wray’s hands from the woman.

When backup officers arrived on the scene, they saw the husband and his sister running out of the home.

Wray would not comply with orders from police and was taken to the ground. Wray suffered a laceration above his eye. After he was taken into custody, Wray continued to defy commands from the officers.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a person over the age of 65 and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

Photos