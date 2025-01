To the Editor:

It appears to me that the clear majority, if not all, of accidents involving the interaction of cars and golf carts are caused either by:

(A) golf carts turning left, or

(B) cars making right hand turns in front of golf carts.

Separating the multi-modal paths from car traffic as some are proposing, would not solve the dangerous traffic problem on North Morse Boulevard.

Bjorn Wiberg

Village of Tall Trees