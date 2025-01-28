71.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Village of Fenney residents wary about massive Coleman Ridge development

By Meta Minton
Village of Fenney residents are fearing the unknowns about the massive Coleman Ridge development planned near them.

The Coleman Ridge development has grown by 121 acres, added to the already planned 563 acres. It could include up to 550 homes, commercial use or industrial development.

The Sumter County Commission heard Tuesday night from residents near the planned development.

Robert Labarbera, who lives at 5972 Pheil Path, said it’s concerning because it’s a mystery as to what the development will include.

Donna Simonelli, who lives at 3723 Causey Court, said she is worried that the property, which is very near her home, could bring traffic through her neighborhood.

Commissioner Jeff Bogue said he was sympathetic to the residents, who are most worried that an industrial site would be located near their homes.

“Could they put that industrial development right up next to Fenney?” Bogue asked. “Their concern is they don’t want an industrial development next to them.”

Marty Dzuro of The Villages offered assurances when he spoke before the Sumter County Commission about the planned development.

“We are very sensitive about those folks that live there,” Dzuro said.

He said it hasn’t been planned out exactly how the land will be developed. He said that some of that will depend on the tenants that want to locate there. He said that when those determinations are made, The Villages’ marketing department would roll out the information.

