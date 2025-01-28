71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Wildwood man arrested after throwing bologna sandwich in PlayStation brawl

By Jordyn Pennington
Comments

A Wildwood man was arrested for battery after throwing a bologna sandwich at his housemate during an argument over a PlayStation.

A deputy responded to an unknown disturbance at an undisclosed residence in Wildwood around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Oquavious Shermane Chandler
Oquavious Shermane Chandler

Upon arrival, the deputy met with 29-year-old Oquavious Shermane Chandler who stated he threw a bologna sandwich at the male victim. He explained he threw the sandwich due to the victim taking back his PlayStation 5 from his bedroom and trying to antagonize him into a verbal altercation, the report said.

The deputy then spoke to the victim who advised that Chandler was being too loud while playing on his PS5. He was trying to sleep, so he went and got the PS5 from Chandler’s bedroom.

Chandler became aggressive and yelled at him, the report said. Chandler’s behavior led the victim to record the incident on his cell phone. While he was being yelled at, Chandler threw a bologna sandwich at the victim, which hit him in the center of his

chest. He had no visible injuries from this incident, the report said.

Footage of the argument showed Chandler approaching the victim in the kitchen of the residence. Chandler yelled at the victim and threw a sandwich in his direction, the report said.

Additionally, a criminal history check revealed Chandler has two prior battery convictions. In addition, he is also on active felony probation for aggravated assault (with weapon without intent to kill) in Sumter County.

Chandler was arrested for domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) and violation of probation. He was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

Photos