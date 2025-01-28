Wildwood man arrested after throwing bologna sandwich in PlayStation brawl

A Wildwood man was arrested for battery after throwing a bologna sandwich at his housemate during an argument over a PlayStation.

A deputy responded to an unknown disturbance at an undisclosed residence in Wildwood around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with 29-year-old Oquavious Shermane Chandler who stated he threw a bologna sandwich at the male victim. He explained he threw the sandwich due to the victim taking back his PlayStation 5 from his bedroom and trying to antagonize him into a verbal altercation, the report said.

The deputy then spoke to the victim who advised that Chandler was being too loud while playing on his PS5. He was trying to sleep, so he went and got the PS5 from Chandler’s bedroom.

Chandler became aggressive and yelled at him, the report said. Chandler’s behavior led the victim to record the incident on his cell phone. While he was being yelled at, Chandler threw a bologna sandwich at the victim, which hit him in the center of his

chest. He had no visible injuries from this incident, the report said.

Footage of the argument showed Chandler approaching the victim in the kitchen of the residence. Chandler yelled at the victim and threw a sandwich in his direction, the report said.

Additionally, a criminal history check revealed Chandler has two prior battery convictions. In addition, he is also on active felony probation for aggravated assault (with weapon without intent to kill) in Sumter County.

Chandler was arrested for domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) and violation of probation. He was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.