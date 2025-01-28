Wildwood might double up on fireworks for Fourth of July

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf is suggesting that the city might consider doubling up on fireworks for the Fourth of July and getting rid of the New Year’s display.

The longtime mayor made the suggestion during Monday’s commission meeting at city hall.

This past year, the city held a New Year’s fireworks display on Dec. 27.

The mayor hinted that because it would be impractical to hold a fireworks display at midnight New Year’s eve, the artificially timed New Year’s celebration might not be enjoying the appropriate excitement.

However, the Fourth of July fireworks display this past year was held on July 3 and drew rave reviews from residents.

He said folding the money from the New Year’s display into the Fourth of July display, could make for a spectacular celebration of America’s independence.

“We could have one of the best displays in Central Florida,” the mayor said.

The commission took no action on the mayor’s recommendation, but agree to consider it at a future meeting.