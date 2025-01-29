NOW is the time to PREVENT Alzheimer’s disease

My name is Dr. Craig Curtis. I’ve been doing Alzheimer’s research for over 25 years. I’d like to tell you about an exciting and critical research trial on Alzheimer’s prevention – right here in The Villages. Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating condition that affects millions of individuals and their families worldwide. Our research team is dedicated to finding effective ways to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and improve the quality of life for those at risk.

The trial we are conducting is testing whether a study medication can potentially prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. As a participant, you will be contributing to a cause that has the potential to change countless lives for the better. All who qualify will receive study medication as there is no placebo in this trial. Additionally, you will have access to the latest information and resources related to Alzheimer’s prevention, and you will be closely monitored and supported by our team of experts throughout the trial.

If you qualify, you will be compensated up to $25 for the initial visit which only involves a simple blood test. There will be additional compensation (up to approximately $1,400) if further visits are completed. We understand your time and commitment are valuable, and we are committed to making your experience as convenient as possible.

If you are interested in participating or have any questions about the trial, please do not hesitate to contact us at (352) 240-1931 or fill out our contact form here https://craigcurtismd.com/contact.

Thank you for considering this important opportunity. Together, we can make groundbreaking advancements and a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Warm regards,

Craig Curtis, M.D. and Kimberly Salazar, M.D.

K2 Medical Research

Sharon Morse Medical Bldg

1400 N. US HWY 441, Suite 537

The Villages, FL

www.CraigCurtisMD.com

(352) 240-1931