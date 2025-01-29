63.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
type here...

NOW is the time to PREVENT Alzheimer’s disease

By Sponsored Story
Comments

My name is Dr. Craig Curtis. I’ve been doing Alzheimer’s research for over 25 years. I’d like to tell you about an exciting and critical research trial on Alzheimer’s prevention – right here in The Villages. Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating condition that affects millions of individuals and their families worldwide. Our research team is dedicated to finding effective ways to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and improve the quality of life for those at risk.

The trial we are conducting is testing whether a study medication can potentially prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. As a participant, you will be contributing to a cause that has the potential to change countless lives for the better. All who qualify will receive study medication as there is no placebo in this trial. Additionally, you will have access to the latest information and resources related to Alzheimer’s prevention, and you will be closely monitored and supported by our team of experts throughout the trial.

Dr. Craig Curtis, who has been performing Alzheimer’s research for over 25 years, would like to tell you about an exciting and critical research trial in The Villages.
Dr. Craig Curtis has been performing Alzheimer’s research for over 25 years

If you qualify, you will be compensated up to $25 for the initial visit which only involves a simple blood test. There will be additional compensation (up to approximately $1,400) if further visits are completed.  We understand your time and commitment are valuable, and we are committed to making your experience as convenient as possible.

If you are interested in participating or have any questions about the trial, please do not hesitate to contact us at (352) 240-1931 or fill out our contact form here https://craigcurtismd.com/contact.

Thank you for considering this important opportunity. Together, we can make groundbreaking advancements and a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. 

Warm regards,

Craig Curtis, M.D. and Kimberly Salazar, M.D.

K2 Medical Research

Sharon Morse Medical Bldg

1400 N. US HWY 441, Suite 537

The Villages, FL

www.CraigCurtisMD.com

(352) 240-1931

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers complaining about rising costs have been receiving increases in Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident takes issue with Villagers complaining about rising costs. He points out that these same complainers have been seeing COLA increases in Social Security.

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

Photos