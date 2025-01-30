Donald Trump wants to be a king

As can be seen by Trump’s first days in office; he has no respect for the rule of law or the Constitution and views himself a king who can dictate how Our Country should be run. So what can be done to show [and that is all he is, is a sh_t show of vanity] this would-be tyrant that he has no clothes and that the People with there constitutional democracy are the rulers of the land?

As I have said once before in this paper, that sometimes things come full circle and maybe they have once again come full circle if we look at the Covid virus to answer the above question.

The deadly Covid virus that became an epidemic that spread across Our Country causing death and destruction everywhere it went was combatted and defeated by mask mandates and isolating at home; along with the creation of a new vaccination. Today we have a deadly would-be king virus that less than half the country put in office with his Lies that is causing death and destruction of Our Citizens and Our Democracy.

Defenders of Our Democracy should implement the same remedies as before. Declare surgical masks to be worn at times in a form of peaceful political protest. Coordinate isolation events where all like minded [believers in Democracy] citizens stay at home, except for those needed for the essential functions, not spending money or traveling. Be frugal in your isolation, eating but staples in solidarity with the poor and hungry and sick and old that are being hardest hit by this new deadly virus. Again this is a form of peaceful political protest. These remedies follow in the footsteps of old evoking memories of Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi.

And there is a vaccination available for this deadly virus, it’s the Truth. First and foremost demand the Truth on social media, whether television or the internet, when questions are asked of others, listen and listen hard to the answer. Does the answer really answer the question asked or is it other nonsense, like ignoring the question and spouting their narrative, stating others have done the same thing, not saying yes/no or agree/disagree, or other evasive answers to avoid the question. When people do not specifically answer the question asked call them out “I WANT THE TRUTH, ANSWER THE QUESTION.”. On isolation days social media should not be used at all, except for essentials and to flood social media with some catch phase like the one above. At other times when questions are asked on social media and they are not properly answered, bombard the answeree with the catch phase until the question is answered properly.

If you believe in our democracy as much as I do pass this message on, and even if you fell for the Lies and now feel remorseful your participation now to save our democracy is critical. Let’s return to the days where America is that “beacon on the hill.”

Carl Casale is a resident of the Village of Pine Hills.