FHP troopers seize credit card skimming devices after traffic stop in Sumter County

Two men from Tampa were arrested Wednesday when troopers discovered credit card skimming devices and fraudulent cards during a traffic stop in Sumter County.

While conducting interdiction efforts on I-75, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop on a black 2019 Range Rover after witnessing multiple traffic violations, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Upon being questioned, probable cause was determined. Meanwhile, FHP K-9 Flip arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A search was then conducted, revealing four credit card skimming devices used for stealing and storing bank card information and 20 fraudulent credit cards concealed within the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Carlos Del Pino of Tampa, and the passenger, 35-year-old Yandi Valdes Rodriguez of Tampa, were determined to be Cuban Nationals. Border Patrol was contacted and confirmed that Del Pino had previously been charged by the U.S. Secret Service for possessing a credit card skimming device and had an active Deportation Order effective since 2019.

Both individuals were arrested and transported to Sumter County Jail without incident. At that point, Border Patrol placed a detainer on Del Pino.

Del Pino was charged with 11 counts of criminal use of personal identification information, four counts of possession and transfer of credit-card-making equipment, 16 counts of theft (obtaining credit card through fraudulent means), 11 counts of unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person, 11 counts of traffic or possess counterfeit credit cards, and four counts of use of scanning device, skimming device or re-encoder to defraud (possession of skimming device – penalties).

Rodriguez was charged with 11 counts of criminal use of personal identification information, four counts of possession and transfer of credit-card-making information, 15 counts of theft (obtaining credit card through fraudulent means), 11 counts of unlawful possession of the personal identification information of another person, 11 counts of traffic in or possess counterfeit credit cards, and four counts of use of scanning device, skimming device or re-encoder to defraud (possession of skimming device – penalties).

The investigation remains active at this time.