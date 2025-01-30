74.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Foggy morning at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
It was at foggy morning at Lake Sumter Landing when this amazing aerial photograph was taken. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

