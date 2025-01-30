Sumter County not willing to pay to make Morse Boulevard safer

To the Editor:

I find it interesting how so many people thinks there is a simple fix to allow for modal paths on both sides of this road. I have lived here since 2002 and there has been many changes to this road to help safety. Also several studies to make it safer. There is NOT a cheap fix for changing the path for carts. The infrastructure is the costly part of any change to widen the paths. This has been proven with each of the studies that have been made. The county is not willing to spend the money to make the change. I believe the age of our driver’s has a lot to do with the danger of mixing carts and cars. Carts need to yield to cars even if the car is in the wrong.

Richard Yoder

De La Mesa