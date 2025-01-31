80.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 31, 2025
Motorists flag down deputy after witnessing disturbance on State Road 44

By Staff Report
Motorists flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy after witnessing a disturbance on State Road 44.

The deputy was on patrol at 12:42 p.m. Thursday at the corner of East State Road 44 and County Road 44A in Wildwood when he was flagged down by two motorists. They reported seeing a disturbance involving a man and a woman on State Road 44.

Francisco Nicolas Sebastian
Francisco Nicolas Sebastian

The deputy found 33-year-old Francisco Nicolas Sebastian and a woman walking away from a black pickup truck on the roadway. The deputy saw Sebastian grab the woman by the wrists.

The deputy tried to interview Sebastian, but found there was a “language barrier.”

Sebastian was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

