Rhode Island sex offender jailed after picking up child at Wildwood school

A Rhode Island sex offender was jailed after picking up a child at Wildwood Middle High School.

Christopher Williams, 56, was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a sex offender registration violation. He was arrested at his home at 848 West County Road 462.

An investigation began after a school resource officer spotted Williams on Jan. 22 checking out a child at the school, which Williams is allowed to do, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. However, he was driving a dark green Chevy pickup truck that he had not registered with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as he is required to do by law.

Williams was convicted in 1995 of sexual assault and burglary in Providence, R.I.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and booked at the jail. He was released the following day after posting $20,000 bond.