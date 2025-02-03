79.9 F
Monday, February 3, 2025
Another foggy morning at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
It was at foggy morning at Lake Sumter Landing when this beautiful black and white photograph was taken. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Silly $5.38 county tax refund could have been handled more efficiently

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, received a $5.38 tax refund from Sumter County. He believes the refunds could have been handled much more efficiently.

Trump’s arrogance and bullying won’t bring respect to America

A reader from Milwaukee, Wis., in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Trump’s “arrogance and bullying will not engender respect and admiration.”

Vietnam veterans victorious again at Rotary Chili Cook Off

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 came away victorious once again at the Rotary Chili Cook Off at Lake Sumter Landing. The vets are grateful for the support they received.

The Developer never bothers to mention the bond on homes sold in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident points out that the Developer never bothers to mention in the sales literature about the bond on homes sold in The Villages.

It’s wrong to politicize tragic deaths of those killed in Washington D.C. mid-air collision

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is wrong to politicize the deaths of those tragically killed in a mid-air collision in Washington D.C.

Photos