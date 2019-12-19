Bless Fruitland Park treats city employees to holiday meal

By
David Towns
-

More than 100 Fruitland Park city employees, city officials and business leaders were treated to lunch Thursday at Heritage Community Church by Bless Fruitland Park.

“We’re here to gather for fellowship and celebrate the Christmas season,” said Pastor Sidney Brock, a driving force behind Bless Fruitland Park, an effort focused on improving lives in the community.

Recreation Director Michelle Yoder, City Manager Gary LaVenia, Pastor Sidney Brock and Police Chief Erik Luce, from left, at Thursday’s luncheon.

Police officers, public works employees, firefighters and city commissioners were among those who lined up to feast on fried chicken, mashed potatoes and salad.

Brock said the event was aimed at celebrating the good work city employees do every day, making the community a better place to live.    

The luncheon was held Thursday at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park.

Recently, Bless Fruitland Park presented a $16,366 check to Fruitland Park Elementary. While efforts are focused on the school, it is believed that by helping the children, good will spread throughout the community, Brock said.