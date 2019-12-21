New religious community celebrates Feast of Saint Nicholas in The Villages

A newly formed religious community came together recently for a special celebration.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Father Olexiy Nebesnyk and the Byzantine Catholic Community of The Villages celebrated the Feast of Saint Nicholas of Myra with a Divine Liturgy in St. Marks RC Chapel. The gathering was followed by a luncheon at a Bob Evans Restaurant in The Villages.

The group of about 20 was pleasantly surprised during the celebration by a special visit by Saint Nicholas himself. He greeted members of the group as they sang and gave each a gold coin to remember when the Saint helped to buy the freedom of young girls who were being enslaved into a sinful life. Saint Nick also praised the people for their gathering together to honor Christ and himself on his Holy Feast Day normally celebrated on Dec. 6.

The role of Saint Nicholas was played by John Chabalko, a member of the new parish group and former member of St. Mary’s in Hazleton, Pa. He said he was happy to reprise the role he once played in the early 1990s for a program at St Mary’s.

Chabalko said it gave him the same feeling of pleasure and satisfaction at being able to bring such joy, happiness and laughter to the group of worshippers in this new community in The Villages, as he had done for the children and parents at St. Mary’s many years ago.

The Byzantine Catholic Community of the Villages serves Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Dr. Barbara Yastishock-Lutz at (352) 530-9631. You also can contact Chabalko at (570) 604-9069 by email at matandch@gmail.com.