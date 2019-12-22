Dr. Carr Dean Razzano met his heavenly Father on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was 77 years old.

He was a resident of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Marion, Ohio. Dean was born in New York City on August 15, 1942 to parents Dr. Carmen Razzano and Jane Bohrer Razzano, both of whom preceded him in death. He went to St. Paul’s Preparatory School in Concord, New Hampshire prior to attending college. He graduated from Dartmouth University in 1964 with a major in pre-med and German. He then attended the University of Kansas Medical School, graduating in 1968. Dean completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio from 1969 – 1973 where he learned the specialized and innovative procedures of the total knee and total hip replacements.

It was here where he met his wife Cassandra “Sandy” Minner McPherson while he was treating her mother. After a short courtship, they married on September 23, 1972. He served in the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander from 1973 – 1975 where he worked at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital as part of their teaching staff and in helping wounded Vietnam veterans. Then he and his wife took their three young children back to Cleveland from 1975 – 1978. Here, he continued doing total hips and total knees; he also was part of their teaching staff for orthopedic surgery before he accepted a job in Marion, Ohio.

Dean practiced as an orthopedic surgeon in private practice for 20 years. He worked his miracles at both Marion General and the Smith Clinic. Some of his roles included Chief of Surgery and President of the Marion County Physicians Association. He retired in 1998. He spent his life doing what he loved: healing patients, traveling, golfing, boating, target shooting, and spending time with his beloved friends, family, and dog Lacie. Dean was known for his kind and generous nature, and for his quick wit. He was a Rotarian member in Marion and The Villages, served on numerous boards, and contributed to six national publications.

He leaves behind a sister June Razzano Kennedy of Summit, New Jersey, wife Cassandra “Sandy” Razzano of The Villages, Florida, and three daughters: Molly (Matt) Shufeldt of Columbus, Ohio, Carrie (Tony) McClain of Leawood, Kansas, and Susie (Jean Claude) Kharmouche of Ashburn, Virginia. He also had six grandchildren whom he adored: Miles, Madeline, Nicholas, Christopher, Gabrielle, and Emanuel. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and physician.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Villages Hospice House, in memory of Carr Dean Razzano, will be appreciated: 601 Casa Bella The Villages, FL. 32162.