Golf cart thief headed to prison after string of Yamaha thefts in The Villages

A golf cart thief is headed to state prison after a string of gas-powered Yamaha thefts in The Villages.

Joseph Ross, 27, of Webster, has been sentenced to 14 months in the Florida Department of Corrections after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to charges of grand theft.

Ross faced charges in the theft of golf carts from Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, Lowe’s and Freedom Pointe.

Ross had been working with an accomplice, 21-year-old Joshua Steven Mitchell, who eventually turned on Ross and implicated him in the golf cart thefts.