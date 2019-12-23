Groups come together in team effort to brighten Christmas for needy families

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution teamed up with volunteers from the Wildwood Soup Kitchen on Saturday for a special mission.

The group met at the soup kitchen and working together, wrapped packages and gifts for families in need. The joint venture came about after Barbara McManus, director of the soup kitchen and a newly installed member of the John Bartram Chapter, had requested volunteers to help make the holidays more cheerful for families needing assistance.

Needless to say, her “sisters” gladly answered the call. Items were sorted and packed according to wish lists from area residents. Thanks to the volunteers and donors, many who receive home-delivered food from the soup kitchen will now have something extra from “Santa” as well.

All told, there were presents for children, clothing for teenagers and adults and even food for pets. The gifts were carefully wrapped and placed into large bags so they could be delivered by Santa’s helpers.