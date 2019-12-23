Lake County sheriff’s captain retires – and immediately hits the campaign trail

A Lake County sheriff’s captain enjoyed a special retirement ceremony last week – and then went to work on the campaign trail.

Capt. Todd Luce was honored this past Friday by Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, his colleagues and family members. Luce spent more than 30 years in law enforcement with the sheriff’s office and the Eustis Police Department. His younger brother, Erik, serves as chief of the Fruitland Park Police Department and the elder Luce was there to hold the Bible for him when he took his oath of office in April.

The former sheriff’s captain quickly went from one role to the next as a candidate in the Lake County Commission District 5 race that will be decided next year. He is running against incumbent Josh Blake, who’s father-in-law, Chris Bell, is a longtime Fruitland Park City commissioner.

Blake spoke to Fruitland Park commissioners earlier this month and provided them with a dismal report about the prospects of seeing the $7.5 million project to widen the remaining portion of County Road 466A come to fruition anytime soon.

Todd Luce was in the audience during that presentation when Blake, a former legislative aide to state Rep. Marlene O’Toole, told commissioners their desire to see the final mile of CR 466A widened is the top priority for Lake County but remains in the hands of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, where it ranks fifth on a list of 20 projects.

Todd Luce also was in the news last month when he was lauded for rescuing a puppy that had been ditched in Eustis by an 18-year-old woman. He retrieved the puppy from traffic and then arrested Anna Marie Kist, of Umatilla, who said her sister could no longer care for the dog and that was her way of getting rid of it.

In his campaign to unseat Blake, Luce has raised $8,085 in monetary contributions and $839.14 in in-kind contributions. He has so far spent $2,718.77 toward his campaign, Lake County Supervisor of Elections records show.

Blake has raised $8,250 in monetary contributions and hasn’t collected any in-kind contributions. He also hasn’t reported spending any money toward his campaign, records show.

A third candidate, Eric Lomberk, also has filed to run for the District 5 seat. So far, he’s raised $30.93 in in-kind contributions, records show.