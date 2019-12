A team of Leesburg police officers are being lauded for nabbing a wanted juvenile suspect who was on the run Monday.

Five officers worked together to catch the armed 17-year-old, who was wanted on eight outstanding Lake County warrants. He initially tried to flee from the officers but found himself in handcuffs a short time later.

The teenager was charged with possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting arrest without violence.