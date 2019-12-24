Loretta Crowley Moen, 83, of The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida passed away December 23, 2019 at her home.

Loretta was born in Brooklyn, NY a daughter of the late William and Mary Crowley. She was one of 11 children. During her working career she worked in sales in various department stores. She loved to golf and had a Hole in One.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 60 years, William “Bob” Moen and children: Marie LaGattuta and her husband Joseph of East Meadow, NY, Laura Moen-McDonough and her husband Michael of Merrick, NY, Karen Moen of Durham, NC, Robert Moen and his wife Tania of St. Cloud, FL., Nicole Moen of Austin, TX. Loretta was also the beloved grandmother of Michael, Danielle, Meghan and Brandon.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159 on December 27, 2019 from 3:00PM – 5:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 8:30AM on December 28, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Community, The Villages, FL.