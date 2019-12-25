Troubled young person living in The Villages skips anger management classes

A troubled young person living in The Villages won’t be out of jail anytime soon.

John David Newell, 22, of 1701 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Nov. 23 at the Lake County Jail after allegedly threatening the mother of his baby with a butcher knife.

His bond had been set at $110,000, but he is now being held without bond after failing to meet conditions previously ordered by a judge. Earlier this year, Newell was sentenced to 12 hours of anger management training after leaving the same woman with a bloody nose in an altercation that also occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.

However, court records indicate Newell has not shown up for anger management, failed to complete 25 hours of community service and did not seek a drug/alcohol/mental evaluation. He also failed to pay a $295 supervision fee.

In 2016, Newell was arrested after damaging his uncle’s golf cart, also on the Historic Side of The Villages.