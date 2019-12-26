100 percent rating for Morse clan despite health care hurdles

To the Editor:

My family and friends in The Villages deeply regret all the attempts to force us into an HMO system of healthcare with restrictions hidden in the fine print of what is covered and what is not. We started with Village Health at Colony years ago but when they snuck in an HMO it was time to go.

We are elderly and every professional insurance consulted we have met has advised us to stick with Medicare and our secondary policy because if we need treatment and it is FDA approved, we are most likely to be covered under our plans. My wife is a cancer survivor and she is only alive today because we could go out of the restricted circle of services restricted by the village HMO.

My second issue is with the scurrilous way primary care MDs are almost prohibited from renting offices within The Villages.

Other than The Villages Health, we think this development is as close to heaven and perfection as ever could be found. So on our “Perfection Meter” we still give the Morse Clan a 100 percent!

Stu Robinson

Village of Bonita