Waiting gains nothing

“Sudden Sam” lay back in his hospital bed with a groan. He had been called “Sudden Sam” because he had been the fastest kid in high school and college. If it had not been for a bad start, he might have made the Olympics. No one would call him sudden now though.

He thought that he had a life that most people would consider “so-so”. He had been married once, but it did not last long as she found a “better” man – and richer. He had a hard time remembering what she looked like. He never remarried. Once he thought that he might to Molly Pierce, but she too found a better man. He did hear that the marriage did not last long, and that she told friends that she wished that she had not let Sam go.

He considered calling her, but time passed as he procrastinated until it no longer seemed possible. He buried himself in his work which took up most of his time, particularly once he started writing. He had become a rather prominent mystery writer. His stories involved a female detective. He had thought about calling her Molly Pepper, but felt that some old friends might pick up on the name. Therefore, he gave the character another name although it might not have made much difference as he decided to use a pseudonym for his writing. His CEO at his day job did not like detective stories, and thus never knew of Sam’s works.

He did not do book tours and refused all TV opportunities, which irked his publisher no end. Sam did not care as he just wanted to move life along. He had been successful at that, and he had been told that the end was in sight. He wondered if he would make the New Year. He thought about his old friends most of whom had preceded him. Perhaps, he should use his time now to create another story about his fictional character but he wasn’t certain how he would get it down on paper.

He was startled as the nurse came into his room, and said, “Sam here is a phone call for you”.

“Me?” Sam exclaimed. “Who would be calling me? I haven’t had a call since I have been here.” “Hello” he said quietly.

A soft voice said, “Sam this is Molly Pierce. How are you doing? I was just told by a mutual friend that you were in the hospital”

“Molly, it is great to hear your voice. You have no idea how many times that I wanted to call you. I never had the courage though.”

“Sam I wanted to call you too, but you know our generation, the woman was not supposed to call. I wanted so to explain to you that when I told Ed about you, he was so devastated that I could not break off with him. Getting married to him was the worst decision of my life. I should have known that it would not work”.

“Molly, I understand. Life does not always turn out the way we want, but I appreciate your calling me”.

“Sam, could I come over and see you this evening?”

“Molly, I would like nothing better.”

“Nurse”, called a man “you had better check the patient in 456”.

“Doctor, when I got to his room, he was gone. He had just received a phone call. I hope that it was not bad news.”

“I doubt it as he has a smile on his face.”

Sam woke with a start from a sweat stained sleep. “Lord, what an awful dream. There is no way that I am going to let that come true. I know it is early, but I am not waiting” Grabbing the phone he dialed a number that he knew by heart, but had never dialed.

“Hello” a sleepy voice answered.

“Molly, this is Sam. I know that it is early, but I need to talk to you.”

“Sam, where are you?”

“I am on the phone talking to you as I should have done long before this. Could I see you this evening?”

“Sam, this is wild. It is 5:30 in the morning, but yes I would like to see you”

“See you then my crazy friend.”

“Happy New Year”, he replied with a smile in his voice.

Sam lay back in his bed grinned and thought “waiting gains nothing.”

Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages.