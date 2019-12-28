Court document shows Villages restauranteur living in low-income housing complex

A court document shows a member of a prominent restaurant family in The Villages is living in a local apartment complex built with government financing aimed at providing “affordable” housing.

Nathaniel “Nate” Andrew Suleiman, 23, was arrested earlier this month after an alleged attack on his 20-year-old girlfriend. The altercation broke out during the couple’s trip home from Wal-Mart. Suleiman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of battery. The woman has obtained an order of protection against him.

Suleiman’s girlfriend said he broke her glasses by grabbing her hair, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He then grabbed her arm and jerked her back and forth, the report said.

Police found Suleiman shortly before midnight that day in Apartment C16 at 775 Club Wildwood, a subsidized housing complex which accepts Section 8 vouchers. The report indicated Suleiman, who originally listed an Ormond Beach address in his initial booking at the jail, has been living at the apartment with his girlfriend, with whom he began a relationship in February. She has since relocated to a Belleview address, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court.

Club Wildwood was built in part with financing obtained through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. In addition to providing apartments for low-income households, this property could include some market rate units. Households earning 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) qualify for targeted rental units in LIHTC financed housing. This property may also designate units for renters with even lower incomes. “Low income” is defined as a single person earning less than $30,000 or two people earning less than $34,260.

Suleiman is a member of the family that operates Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing as well as the Havana Country Club, Lopez Legacy restaurant and the Glenview Country Club. The family recently cut the ribbon on a restaurant in Ocala.

When filling out a required application for criminal indigent status, Suleiman listed his address at the apartment complex on Huey Street. He also indicated he would not require the services of the public defender’s office and has hired a private attorney, Joseph Indelicato, who was initially retained in 2014 to represent a woman accused of having sex on the square. Indelicato has demanded a trial by jury for Suleiman, who remains free on bond.