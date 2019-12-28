Janet Mabey

Janet Ethel Kemmerer Mabey passed away Monday, December 23.

Janet was born on February 6, 1933, in Boonton, New Jersey. She was the youngest of nine children. Her parents were Edmund and Lydia Kemmerer.

Janet was a graduate of Boonton High School and attended County College of Morris in Randolph, New Jersey. In 1952, she married Richard Mabey in her home church of Boonton United Methodist Church.

Janet had two children, Richard Jr. and Patricia. Janet was a good wife and a loving mother. Janet and her husband, Richard Sr., raised their two children in the little town of Lincoln Park, New Jersey. They were a close-knit, loving family.

For over 30 years, Janet worked for the Lincoln Park Police Department as a School Crossing Guard. Janet immensely enjoyed being a good role model for the children whom she safely directed to cross the street, on their way to school and on their walk home from school, each weekday.

In 2001, Janet was awarded the prestigious Lincoln Park Jaycees Award, Senior Citizen of the Year Award. A big dinner in an upscale restaurant was held for Janet. Practically the entire Lincoln Park Police Department attended the gala event.

Sadly, in 2006, Janet’s husband Richard went Home to be with the Lord. In 2008, Janet moved to The Villages, Florida with her two children, Richard Jr. and Patricia. They begin attending Grace Baptist Church in Belleview, Florida. Janet loved her church. She often referred to her fellow church members as her family.

Janet loved her family, her church and her neighbors. She was a very caring person. Janet loved to kid around with people and have fun. She was a most witty and humorous person.