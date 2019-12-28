Man arrested after battle with live-in girlfriend over air conditioning

A man was arrested after a battle with his live-in girlfriend over air conditioning at their home.

Christopher Dickson, 29, was apparently enraged when his longtime girlfriend woke up and wanted to turn on the air conditioning in their trailer at 4059 Picciola Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He became “upset” because he did not want the air conditioning turned on.

The girlfriend called Dickson a “druggie” and he slapped her on the back of the head, the report said. She told him to leave her alone and she got back into bed. He got into the bed and choked her. His elbow hit her nose, causing it to bleed.

Dickson fled when the woman attempted to call law enforcement.

Dickson was taken into custody Thursday morning at his place of employment, Pooters Pavers in Leesburg.

He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of battery by strangulation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.