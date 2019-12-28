Wildwood man jailed on stalking charge after allegedly tormenting lady friend

A Wildwood man was jailed on a stalking charge after allegedly tormenting a lady friend at her home.

Steven Wayne Yoakum, 49, was arrested Thursday at his home at 5490 County Road 503D, which backs up to the Loblolly Executive Golf Course in The Villages, after the woman contacted law enforcement to report his multiple messages through Facebook. She had a video of Yoakum repeatedly tapping on her front window and telling her, “I will not go away,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She asked him to leave several times.

Yoakum was found in a small camper on the property. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.