Jason Alexander of ‘Seinfeld’ fame cancels shows at The Sharon

Actor Jason Alexander, best known as the character George Constanza on “Seinfeld,” has canceled a pair of upcoming shows in The Villages.

Alexander had been set to perform a pair of shows Jan. 7 at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jason Alexander shows on January 7th, 2020 have been cancelled,” the Villages Entertainment Department announced on its website.

Ticket holders will be contacted by Jan. 5 about refunds. For more information, call 753-3229.

It was recently announced that Alexander will have a recurring role on the reboot of the television show, “Mad About You.”