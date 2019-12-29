Richard Hatch, 91, of The Villages, FL, passed away Sunday, December 22nd, 2019.

He was born on July 10th, 1928 in Scituate, MA to Percy Hatch and Vivian (Yeaton) Hatch-Burns. Richard leaves his wife of 64 years, Betty (Roberge), a son Shawn and his wife Mary of Shrewsbury, MA, a granddaughter Kelly Alys of Auburn, MA, and his sister Eleanore Mustone of Auburn, NH. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings; Walter Hatch, Marian Cutter, George Hatch, John Hatch, Virginia LeClair, Robert Hatch, and Wilbur Burns.

Richard was a veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Navy. He settled in Monson, MA where he raised his family and worked for over 35 years at the C. F. Church Company. He ended his career at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Springfield, MA in 1991.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, bocce, and playing cards. He was an avid antique bottle collector, amassing a collection of over 1000 pieces, many found on his unsuccessful deer hunting trips. A fan of the Boston Red Sox’s and the New England Patriots, he enjoyed watching their games on TV. When able he enjoyed going on walks to look for lost change, or sea shells on the beach. He always had $2.00 bills in his wallet. Later in life he loved to sit on his lanai and watch for planes or birds, or just listen to the rain.

Richard and Betty retired to St. Petersburg, FL in 1995, moving to The Villages, FL in 2005.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at The Villages Hospice House for their compassionate care of Richard in his final days.