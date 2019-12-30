Villager refuses to obey order to remove little white cross from his yard

A Village of Tamarind Grove man refused to obey an order to remove a little white cross from his yard and his defiance stands as the No. 6 story in 2019 in The Villages.

In August, Wayne Anderson defiantly told the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors that he would not remove his little white cross. At that public hearing, where he was backed up by a crowd of Villagers, Anderson was informed he would be facing $25 daily fines until the cross came down.

Anderson’s case was set in motion when Community Standards received an anonymous complaint about his little white cross.

His case was picked up by the American Center for Law & Justice, a well-known Christian law firm with ties to President Trump

The ACLJ has called on The Villages to end its practice of allowing anonymous complaints to enforce deed regulations.

“This despised practice is not only against The Villages own deed-compliance regulations, but more importantly it is ‘blatantly arbitrary and selective enforcement … in violation of the protections afforded (Villagers) by the United States Constitution,” the ACLJ wrote in its letter.