Harvey L. Titcomb, of the Villages, died Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 96.

He was born in Newburyport, Mass., on May 8, 1923. He was the son of Charles and Charlotte Titcomb. He retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a sheet metal worker. He was a World War II Army engineer veteran, served two years in the South Pacific and was a lifetime member of DAV. He resided with his family in Farmington, N.H., for 44 years, then moved to The Villages, Florida in 1991.

Harvey is predeceased by his son Robert Titcomb, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969 and his wife of 66 years, Marie Casey Titcomb. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Parent and her husband Ralph; grandson, Jason Parent and his wife Rochelle; granddaughter Erica Parent; grandson Daniel Parent and his wife Tonya. Five great grandchildren; Dara Parent, Rebekah Parent, Maleigha McElveen, Ethan Parent, and Brady Parent. One great-great granddaughter, Kensley Parent.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Funeral Service is at 3:00 pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida. Burial at Florida National Cemetery will be at a later date.