Leesburg woman nabbed at Wildwood truck stop after giving deputy false ID

A Leesburg woman was jailed early on the morning of New Year’s Eve after being accused of harassing customers at a Wildwood truck stop.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was summoned to the Pilot Travel Center at 744 State Road 44 and when he arrived, he spoke with 31-year-old Cameron Jane Casey as she left the store and walked to a vehicle in the parking lot. She was told that she was being trespassed from the travel center and the deputy needed to see her identification, a sheriff’s office report states.

Casey told the deputy she didn’t have any identification and said her name was Stacy M. Collins, with a date of birth of Dec. 19, 1974. The deputy conducted a computer search, which came back with no matches. Casey then said she “possibly” had identification out of Missouri, which also came back with no record found, the report says.

Casey was then detained and the deputy told her that she would be subject to arrest if she was providing him with false identification. She then gave him a Social Security number that was missing a digit, the report says.

A short time later, another deputy arrived with a Rapid-ID device to identify Casey through her fingerprints. She then gave the deputy her real name and date of birth, which a Rapid-ID scan confirmed.

Casey, who lives at 1610 High St., Apt. 3, in Leesburg, was taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. She was trespassed from the Pilot Travel Center at the request of the facility’s manager and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer. She was being held on $100 bond.