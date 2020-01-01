Visitor to The Villages headed to anger management after ruckus at town square

A visitor to The Villages is headed to anger management after a chair-throwing incident at a popular watering hole at Brownwood Paddock Square.

James Frederick Kanally, 68, of Mission, Kansas, had been staying at a home in The Villages, when he was arrested June 30 after he apparently became enraged when he was cut off from alcohol at World of Beer.

The Kanas City native had attempted to order a beer at the outside bar, but the bartender recognized that Kanally was already intoxicated, according to the arrest report. Kanally “began to get aggressive and began to insult persons around” him, the officer wrote in the report. The bartender told Kanally to leave.

Instead, he got close to the bartender and put his hand by her face. She swatted his hand away, but Kanally grabbed her left forearm and began to twist it. She yelled that police would be called, so he let go, but pushed her into the computer system, the report said. He jumped over the bar and threw chairs at the restaurant.

A police officer attempted to speak with Kanallay who “had great difficulties listening and answering questions” because he was “significantly under the influence.”

Customers at World of Beer verified the bartender’s account of what happened.

Kanally was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly intoxication.

However, Kanally cut a pre-trial intervention deal that could enable him to avoid prosecution in the case. He must complete 10 hours of anger management, seek out an alcohol evaluation, pay a $250 fine, perform 40 hours of community service and have no contact with the World of Beer bartender he attacked.