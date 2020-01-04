Blaze prompts evacuation at popular restaurant in The Villages

A blaze prompted an evacuation Saturday night at a popular restaurant in The Villages.

Emergency personnel responded at about 7:20 p.m. to Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at La Plaza Grande after the fire broke out in the restaurant.

The fire started in the grill in the kitchen and it was extinguished by a bartender.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and ventilated the building. Lady Lake police were also called to the scene.

The restaurant remained closed Saturday night and it was unclear if it would re-open on Sunday.