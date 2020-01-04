Wildwood man arrested after allegedly tossing crack cocaine out car window

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly tossing a bag containing crack cocaine out of his car window.

Emerson Bernard Turks, 33, had been driving a silver Dodge four-door at 8:19 p.m. Thursday on County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s license plate was partially obscured.

As Turks’ vehicle slowed for a traffic stop, the deputy saw that a plastic bag had been thrown out the passenger side window. After writing a warning ticket, the deputy told Turks that he was being detained for possible possession of cocaine.

“The defendant appeared to be surprised he was being detained until I showed him what I had discovered on the ground and explained to him that I had seen the baggy thrown out his vehicle’s window,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The substance, weighing two grams, field tested positive for cocaine.

He was arrested on a charge of drug possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.