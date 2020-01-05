Applebee’s remains closed after blaze forces evacuation at restaurant 

Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages remained closed Sunday after a Saturday night blaze forced the evacuation of the restaurant.

Pye Barker Fire & Safety, a company that specializes in restaurant fire suppression, fire alarms and sprinklers, on Sunday afternoon was at the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at La Plaza Grande. Many would-be diners were driving up to the restaurant Sunday and were met by an Applebee’s representative who was handing out discount cards and encouraging them to return when the restaurant re-opened.

Emergency personnel responded at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to Applebee’s after the fire broke out in the restaurant. The fire started in the grill in the kitchen and it was extinguished by a bartender. Firefighters arrived on the scene and ventilated the building.

A restaurant spokesman said the restaurant should be re-opening on Monday.