Hallock Dean died peacefully on December 30, 2019, at North Campus Nursing Home facility in Leesburg, FL. He was 92 years young.

Hallock was a resident of The Villages in Lady Lake, FL for over 30 years. He was born in East Aurora, New York on July 14, 1927, and graduated from East Aurora High School in 1945. Before graduation he enlisted in the Navy and was a Seaman, First Class, serving on the USS Yorktown CV10 and USS Essex CV9. He received the American Theater Medal, Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Medal. After the war he attended and graduated from Long Island Agricultural Technical Institute in 1950. He was Captain of the Aggies Soccer team.

He married Shirley Ells on June 6, 1953. Hallock is survived by his wife of 66 years and his daughter Gayle Marie Costanza (Tom), Apopka, FL and son Timothy Hallock Port-Dean (Cyndy) of Tucson, AZ.

Hallock was a Union Carpenter for 25 years and 18 years at Sisters Hospital in Buffalo, NY. He was a Volunteer Fireman with the East Aurora Fire Department and a NYS Fire Instructor and Inspector. Hallock was an avid sportsman. He loved playing golf, bowling, baseball, soccer and watching the Buffalo Bills. He was a Golf Ambassador for The Villages for 5 years.

Hallock was one of 14 children of Clarence Ward Dean and Minnie Reeve Jones, married in 1909. Hallock is predeceased by his siblings Reeve Ward, Edna Miriam, Dorothy Blanche, James Edward, Marjorie Jane, Janice, Eleanor Ann & Elizabeth Nan (twins), Wilfred Stewart, Anita & Annette (twins), Clarence Jr, and Alta Lynette (Hallock’s twin).

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 900 Main Street, Ste 208, The Villages, FL 32159.