Local veterinarian punished after causing death of Villagers’ dog

A local veterinarian has been punished by a state board after causing the death of a dog in The Villages.

Dr. Alan Krause was operating a practice known as Florida Veterinary Hospital when a Miniature Schnauzer belonging to a Village of Amelia couple died in his care in 2017. The practice located at 904 Avenida Central was later renamed Faithful Companion Veterinary Services.

Colleen Gregory, a former Orange County sheriff’s deputy, said she was shocked when her dog Tebow died after a routine tooth extraction at the veterinarian’s office. She and her husband had the dog cremated and were still grieving when they received a letter from someone working in Krause’s office.

The author of the letter claimed the removal of the tooth was not necessary and went on to describe medical mistakes allegedly made that day. The letter writer had also learned the Gregorys had adopted a dog in the wake of Tebow’s death. There was concern the Gregorys would make the mistake of again entrusting a pet’s care to Dr. Krause.

The couple pursued the case against Krause with the Florida Board of Veterinary Medicine, which includes five licensed veterinarians. That board recently placed Krause on two years of administrative probation and called for $4,000 in fines and penalties. Krause also has been ordered to undertake 10 hours of continuing education in order to maintain his license.

“It’s a little bit of closure,” said Colleen Gregory. “But it doesn’t bring back Tebow.”