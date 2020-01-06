Man jailed after altercation with woman in front of their 5-year-old son

A man was jailed after an altercation with a woman in front of their 5-year-old son.

Dante Louis Johnson, 31, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Saturday at his home on County Road 25 in Weirsdale after he grabbed the wrists of the woman who is the mother of their child, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He also took her purse and keys and threw them into a bush, the report said. The woman also alleged Johnson had used his vehicle to block her car in the driveway.

Johnson said he was upset about the death of his sister and wanted to take his son to the funeral in Michigan. He admitted that blocking the woman’s vehicle was “childish.”

He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.