Suspected perfume thieves jailed after heist at ULTA Beauty

A group of suspected perfume thieves was jailed after an alleged heist at ULTA Beauty in Lady Lake.

The group of women entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and a store employee recognized some of the women who had been involved in a New Year’s Eve theft at the store but eluded capture, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A sales associate approached the women to inquire if they needed assistance, but one of the women became “very angry and argumentative,” the report said. That distraction enabled other women to seize expensive bottles of perfume with a a total value of about $3,000. The women ran to the parking lot, got into a car and fled.

A bulletin describing the women and their clothing was issued and soon the women were spotted at Kohl’s in Tavares. They abandoned merchandise and attempted to flee, but were apprehended by Tavares police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

The women are also suspected in a theft at Kohl’s in Ocala, and merchandise was found in their vehicle along with a magnet used for bypassing security devices.

Taken into custody were:

• Marcia Conley, 25, of Tampa;

• Milleena Dumas, 36, of Tampa;

• Jessica Fisher, 31, of Tampa;

• Terrinque Parker, 26, of Tampa.

All of the women are facing charges of felony grand theft and running an organized theft ring.

They were booked at the Lake County Jail where their bonds ranged from $15,000 to $35,000.