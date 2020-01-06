Villages Swing Band gearing up for special show to benefit historic landmark

Members of The Villages Swing Band are preparing to take their show on the road in an effort to help preserve the Historic Baker House in Wildwood.

The band will perform at the Wildwood Community Center, located at 6500 Powell Rd., on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 4-6 p.m. Proceeds from the event, which is being billed as “The Baker House 1920 Swing Dance,” will go toward the ongoing restoration of the house, which is located at 6106 County Road 44A and was built around 1890 by Sen. David H. Baker.

The idea for the benefit came about when Villages Swing Band conductor Jean Butler teamed up with Baker House volunteer Jack Anderson to organize the event.

“If we sell out, we have the potential to raise $10,000,” Anderson said. “Imagine the progress we can make on this house with that kind of money.”

The band has been delighting Villages audiences for many years at the Savannah Center and other venues and its members are hoping to perform in front of packed-house audience at the community center. Those attending are welcome to just enjoy the show or if the mood strikes them, enjoy a little dancing as well.

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased by calling (352) 446-3778. Click HERE for more information.

The Historic Baker House, which is open for group tours and special events, is a two-story structure with porches on both floors and a separate two-story kitchen house. Much of the main house is still original, from its beautiful wood floors to the stained-glass window on the second-floor landing. The house was donated to the City of Wildwood in 2012 and is being restored by a group of dedicated volunteers and skilled craftsmen specializing in homes of that era.