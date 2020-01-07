President Trump sent a message to all terrorists

Thursday night, President Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Suleimani.

Suleimani was killed when he arrived in Baghdad following the attack he ordered on our Embassy there and the killing of a U.S. citizen in Iraq by his proxy forces.

The Iranian special forces leader and designated foreign terrorist was responsible for the deaths of hundreds if not thousands of Americans in Iraq and throughout the region.

This action by President Trump sends a message to Iran and other terrorist organizations that he will take decisive action to protect Americans and our interests. I am grateful for his leadership and thankful for our brave service members around the world who protect our freedoms.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.