Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Villages grocery store

By
Larry D. Croom
-

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in nabbing a grocery thief.

The man pictured above is wanted in connection with stealing groceries from a Villages Publix grocery store last month. The two women were with him when he committed the crime.

Deputies say the man pictured above entered the Publix supermarket at Colony Plaza in The Villages on Dec. 28 and filled a shopping cart with items. He then exited the store without paying for the groceries and entered a white Ford SUV. He was accompanied by the two women pictured above.

Any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 6754.