Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who hit Villages grocery store

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in nabbing a grocery thief.

Deputies say the man pictured above entered the Publix supermarket at Colony Plaza in The Villages on Dec. 28 and filled a shopping cart with items. He then exited the store without paying for the groceries and entered a white Ford SUV. He was accompanied by the two women pictured above.

Any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 6754.