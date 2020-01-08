Third Aldi grocery store coming to The Villages area

A third area Aldi food store is among several projects planned in the Oxford area of north Wildwood.

The 19,209-square-foot Aldi store on about 2.5 acres is planned for the west side of U.S. 301 about a tenth mile south of County Road 466.

Special Magistrate W. Grant Watson recommended approval of a site plan for the store, including parking, at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. His recommendation was conditioned on the developer meeting requirements of the Sumter County Fire Department. Final approval requires action by the Wildwood City Commission.

The special magistrate also recommended approval of a driveway from U.S. 301 to the store that will be built on adjacent property.

The store will be the third in the area. An Aldi store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 has operated for years and another store opened last year at Trailwinds Village on the north side of County Road 466A. Aldi stores, part of a nationwide chain, offer lower prices than some other grocery stores through no-frills shopping.

Next to the proposed store, developers of Oxford Pointe received a recommendation from Watson to build infrastructure such as roads and utility lines on a 42-acre property, which is next to the Oxford Oaks neighborhood and the Wildwood Water Treatment Plant.

Watson also recommended approval of a site plan for Simple Life Lakeshore, a proposed development of 220 tiny houses on 71 acres north of CR 466 about a half mile west of U.S. 301. Four models now are open on the property.