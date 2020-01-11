Eagle-watchers in The Villages thrilled to see newly hatched babies

Eagle-watchers in The Villages are thrilled to see newly hatched babies high in a nest in a power line tower.

Famed Villages shutterbug Ron Clark on Friday captured priceless images of a new baby being fed in the nest high above the Briarwood Executive Golf Course.

Florida has one of the densest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states, with an estimated 1,500 nesting pairs. Concentrations of nesting territories are clustered around several significant lake, river and coastal systems throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has monitored the population of nesting bald eagles in Florida since 1972.

The bald eagle was removed from the endangered species list and the FWC imperiled species list in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The bald eagle continues to be protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, along with the state bald eagle rule.