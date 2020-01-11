Fruitland Park seeks Lake County’s support for golf carts to cross County Road 466A

Fruitland Park officials are hoping to give golf cart drivers a way to cross County Road 466A.

If officials can work out all of the details, the crossing would be established at the intersection of Rose Avenue and CR 466. Commissioners decided at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled meeting to have City Manager Gary La Venia ask Lake County to reduce the speed limit on Rose Avenue from 35 mph to 30 mph and approve golf cart traffic on the thoroughfare, also designated as County Road 468. If approved, the city would then post signs about the new crossing.

“We want a safe and easily accessible way for our residents to get across 466A,” Mayor Chris Cheshire said.